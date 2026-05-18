Pomegranate Dishes You Need to Try

May 18, 2026
Made using dried pomegranate seeds, herbs, and spices, this tangy chutney adds a punch of flavour to chaats and snacks.
Source: youtube: jk kitchen
This comforting Persian soup combines herbs, lentils, meatballs, and pomegranate for a unique balance of tangy and savoury flavours.
Source: wikimedia commons
This vibrant Middle Eastern salad becomes even more refreshing with juicy pomegranate seeds scattered over crisp vegetables, herbs, and toasted pita.
Source: wikimedia commons
Made with roasted red peppers, walnuts, and pomegranate molasses, Muhammara delivers a smoky, sweet, and tangy flavour perfect with bread or grilled dishes.
Source: wikimedia commons
Creamy cheesecake topped with glossy pomegranate seeds offers the perfect mix of richness and freshness in every bite.
Source: youtube: cookrate
Sweet tangy pomegranate glaze paired with roasted or grilled chicken creates a rich dish packed with bold flavour.
Source: youtube: silk road recipes
Fluffy rice cooked with nuts, herbs, and bursts of sweet-tart pomegranate seeds creates a colourful and festive dish.
Source: wikimedia commons
Cool yoghurt mixed with pomegranate seeds, mint, and mild spices creates a refreshing side dish ideal for spicy summer meals.
Source: wikimedia commons
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