May 18, 2026

Pomegranate Dishes You Need to Try

Aanya Mehta

Anar Dana Chutney

Made using dried pomegranate seeds, herbs, and spices, this tangy chutney adds a punch of flavour to chaats and snacks.

Source: youtube: jk kitchen

Ash-e Anar

This comforting Persian soup combines herbs, lentils, meatballs, and pomegranate for a unique balance of tangy and savoury flavours.

Source: wikimedia commons

Fattoush

This vibrant Middle Eastern salad becomes even more refreshing with juicy pomegranate seeds scattered over crisp vegetables, herbs, and toasted pita.

Source: wikimedia commons

Muhammara

Made with roasted red peppers, walnuts, and pomegranate molasses, Muhammara delivers a smoky, sweet, and tangy flavour perfect with bread or grilled dishes.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pomegranate Cheesecake

Creamy cheesecake topped with glossy pomegranate seeds offers the perfect mix of richness and freshness in every bite.

Source: youtube: cookrate

Pomegranate Glazed Chicken

Sweet tangy pomegranate glaze paired with roasted or grilled chicken creates a rich dish packed with bold flavour.

Source: youtube: silk road recipes

Pomegranate Pilaf

Fluffy rice cooked with nuts, herbs, and bursts of sweet-tart pomegranate seeds creates a colourful and festive dish.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pomegranate Raita

Cool yoghurt mixed with pomegranate seeds, mint, and mild spices creates a refreshing side dish ideal for spicy summer meals.

Source: wikimedia commons

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