Plum: Here’s why you must eat this ‘nutrient-rich’ sweet and tangy fruit
Summer is especially known for its sweet and juicy produce. One such extremely loved and healthy summer fruit is the plum or
aloo bukhara
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, sharing the many reasons why you must not miss out on eating this delicious fruit.
Plums help relieve constipation and digestive issues as they “contain isatin and sorbitol”. “It also keeps the bowel healthy.
According to the nutritionist, plums have properties that may help in keeping blood sugar levels in control.
Since they are a rich source of potassium, fluoride and iron, plums benefit heart health by controlling heart rate and blood pressure.
“Plums are high in anti-cancer agents called neo chlorogenic and chlorogenic acid. These phenols are found to kill breast cancer cells, without harming healthy cells,” Batra said.
