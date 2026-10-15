Regions where pineapples are abundantly grown

Oct 15, 2026
Brazil’s warm weather makes it a natural home for pineapple farming, with the fruit found fresh in markets across the country.
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Costa Rica is one of the world’s biggest pineapple producers. Vast plantations and ideal tropical weather make it a major exporter.
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Hawaii is famously linked with pineapples, especially on islands like Oahu and Maui. Its tropical climate helped make Hawaiian pineapple known around the world.
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From Assam and Meghalaya to Kerala, India grows pineapples in abundance, especially in humid and tropical regions.
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Indonesia’s tropical islands are well-suited for pineapple cultivation, and the fruit is a staple in many local dishes and desserts.
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Kenya is one of Africa’s best-known pineapple-growing countries, with large farms and plenty of sweet fruit reaching both local and international markets.
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The Philippines grows pineapples on a huge scale, particularly in Mindanao, where warm temperatures and rich soil help the fruit thrive.
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Thailand’s tropical climate supports pineapple farms across several provinces, and the fruit is widely used in both sweet and savoury dishes.
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