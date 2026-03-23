Mar 23, 2026

Pizzas with an Indian Twist You Need to Try

Aanya Mehta

Butter Chicken Pizza

Creamy makhani sauce replaces traditional tomato base, topped with juicy butter chicken pieces, onions, capsicum, and mozzarella. Finished with a drizzle of cream and fresh coriander, this one’s a guaranteed crowd pleaser.

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Chicken Chettinad Pizza

Spicy South Indian Chettinad masala paired with chicken creates a fiery, aromatic pizza. Best balanced with mozzarella and a cooling yogurt drizzle.

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Chole (Chickpea) Pizza

A North Indian favourite turned creative topping, spicy chickpeas layered with onions, green chillies, and a hint of tamarind chutney for a chatpata kick.

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Keema Masala Pizza

Spiced minced lamb or chicken cooked with peas and garam masala makes for a rich, hearty topping. This one feels like comfort food with a gourmet edge.

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Masala Corn and Capsicum Pizza

Inspired by Indian street-style corn, this pizza features buttered sweet corn tossed with chaat masala, capsicum, onions, and cheese. Sweet, spicy, and tangy all at once.

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Palak Paneer Pizza

Swap the usual sauce for creamy spinach (palak) gravy, then top with cubes of paneer and a sprinkle of chilli flakes. It’s indulgent, green, and surprisingly addictive.

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Paneer Tikka Pizza

Chunks of smoky paneer tikka, red onions, bell peppers, and mint chutney layered over a spiced tomato or makhani base. It’s vegetarian, flavour-packed, and incredibly satisfying.

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Tandoori Chicken Pizza

Tandoori marinated chicken, charred veggies, and a spicy yogurt sauce create a bold, smoky flavour profile. Add a squeeze of lemon before serving for that authentic Indian touch.

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