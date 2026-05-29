Pineapple desserts from around the world

May 29, 2026
A chilled dessert layering pineapple with creamy coconut haupia for a tropical combination.
Source: facebook: Ono Hawaiian Recipes
Thin slices of fresh pineapple dressed with citrus, herbs, or a light syrup for a refreshing dessert.
Source: wikimedia commons
Golden pastry pockets filled with sweet pineapple preserve, crisp outside and juicy inside.
Source: wikimedia commons
A tropical spin on the traditional semolina dessert, flavoured with pineapple pieces and often served warm.
Source: wikimedia commons
A delicious twist on the classic spring roll, pineapple lumpia wraps sweet pineapple filling in crisp golden pastry. It’s crunchy, juicy, and packed with tropical flavour.
Source: wikimedia commons
These bite sized festive treats pair buttery pastry with sweet-tangy pineapple jam in the centre.
Source: wikimedia commons
A refreshing dessert made with pineapple, shaved ice, and sweet syrup, simple, cooling, and ideal for summer.
Source: youtube: Puji Rahayu
A timeless classic with caramelized pineapple rings baked over a soft buttery cake, then flipped for its signature glossy finish.
Source: wikimedia commons
Aloo Snacks to Beat Your Evening Hunger