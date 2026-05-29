May 29, 2026

Pineapple desserts from around the world

Aanya Mehta

Hawaiian Pineapple Haupia Cups

A chilled dessert layering pineapple with creamy coconut haupia for a tropical combination.

Source: facebook: Ono Hawaiian Recipes

Pineapple Carpaccio

Thin slices of fresh pineapple dressed with citrus, herbs, or a light syrup for a refreshing dessert.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pineapple Empanadas

Golden pastry pockets filled with sweet pineapple preserve, crisp outside and juicy inside.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pineapple Kesari

A tropical spin on the traditional semolina dessert, flavoured with pineapple pieces and often served warm.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pineapple Lumpia

A delicious twist on the classic spring roll, pineapple lumpia wraps sweet pineapple filling in crisp golden pastry. It’s crunchy, juicy, and packed with tropical flavour.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pineapple Tarts

These bite sized festive treats pair buttery pastry with sweet-tangy pineapple jam in the centre.

Source: wikimedia commons

Es Nanas

A refreshing dessert made with pineapple, shaved ice, and sweet syrup, simple, cooling, and ideal for summer.

Source: youtube: Puji Rahayu

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

A timeless classic with caramelized pineapple rings baked over a soft buttery cake, then flipped for its signature glossy finish.

Source: wikimedia commons

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