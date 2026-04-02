Pancake types you never knew existed

Apr 02, 2026
These spherical pancakes are cooked in a special pan to create round, fluffy balls. Traditionally served during Christmas with powdered sugar and jam, they are crisp outside and airy inside.
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Thin and delicate, blini are often served with sour cream, smoked salmon, or caviar. They’re traditionally eaten during Maslenitsa, a Russian festival marking the end of winter.
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Injera is a large, spongy sourdough flatbread made from teff flour. It doubles as both plate and utensil in Ethiopian cuisine, soaking up rich stews and curries.
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This “shredded pancake” is thick, fluffy, and torn into bite-sized pieces while cooking. Served with fruit compote and powdered sugar, it’s more dessert than breakfast.
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Often called a “Japanese savoury pancake,” okonomiyaki is made with cabbage, batter, seafood or pork, and topped with mayo and special sauce. It’s more like a hearty street food meal than breakfast.
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Tiny, fluffy mini pancakes made with yeast and buckwheat flour, poffertjes are served warm with butter and powdered sugar at Dutch markets and fairs.
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These savoury, flaky pancakes are made from dough layered with oil and chopped scallions. Crispy on the outside and chewy inside, they are a popular street snack.
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A traditional Indonesian pancake made with rice flour and coconut milk, serabi can be sweet or savoury. It’s often cooked in clay pans and topped with palm sugar syrup or coconut.
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