Mar 30, 2026

The World’s Oldest Ice Cream Makers

Aanya Mehta

Amul

Amul, that launched its ice cream range in 1996, quickly became a household name in India, known for affordability and quality.

Source: wikipedia

Bassett’s Ice Cream

Founded in 1861 in Philadelphia, it is considered America’s oldest ice cream company still in operation, known for its rich, traditional flavours.

Source: wikimedia commons

Ben and Jerry’s

Started in 1978, this brand became globally loved for its creative flavours and strong social activism.

Source: amazon.in

Berthillon

Founded in 1954 on Île Saint-Louis in Paris, Berthillon is famous worldwide for its artisanal ice creams and sorbets.

Source: wikimedia commons

Grom

Though newer (founded in 2003), Grom is inspired by traditional Italian gelato making methods and emphasises natural ingredients.

Source: wikimedia commons

Häagen-Dazs

Founded in 1960 in the U.S., it popularized premium ice cream with high quality ingredients and rich textures.

Source: amazon.in

Vadilal

Founded in 1907 in Ahmedabad, Vadilal is one of India’s oldest ice cream brands, known for its wide range of flavours and strong legacy in the dairy industry.

Source: wikipedia

Kwallity Wall's

A popular Indian brand under Hindustan Unilever, it combines the legacy of Kwality with Wall’s global expertise, offering a wide range of frozen treats.

Source: wikipedia

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