The World’s Oldest Ice Cream Makers

Mar 30, 2026
Amul, that launched its ice cream range in 1996, quickly became a household name in India, known for affordability and quality.
Source: wikipedia
Founded in 1861 in Philadelphia, it is considered America’s oldest ice cream company still in operation, known for its rich, traditional flavours.
Source: wikimedia commons
Started in 1978, this brand became globally loved for its creative flavours and strong social activism.
Source: amazon.in
Founded in 1954 on Île Saint-Louis in Paris, Berthillon is famous worldwide for its artisanal ice creams and sorbets.
Source: wikimedia commons
Though newer (founded in 2003), Grom is inspired by traditional Italian gelato making methods and emphasises natural ingredients.
Source: wikimedia commons
Founded in 1960 in the U.S., it popularized premium ice cream with high quality ingredients and rich textures.
Source: amazon.in
Founded in 1907 in Ahmedabad, Vadilal is one of India’s oldest ice cream brands, known for its wide range of flavours and strong legacy in the dairy industry.
Source: wikipedia
A popular Indian brand under Hindustan Unilever, it combines the legacy of Kwality with Wall’s global expertise, offering a wide range of frozen treats.
Source: wikipedia
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