Oct 12, 2026

Offbeat types of samosas one should try

Aanya Mehta

Butter Chicken Samosa

A bold fusion snack combining creamy butter chicken gravy with crispy samosa pastry.

Source: youtube: shaheen syed

Chocolate Samosa

A sweet twist on the classic, filled with melted chocolate and sometimes nuts, perfect for dessert lovers.

Source: unsplash

Dry Fruit Samosa

A festive favourite filled with nuts, coconut, and sugar, rich and slightly crunchy.

Source: youtube: bristi's home kitchen

Keema Samosa

A savoury version filled with spiced minced meat, juicy, aromatic, and deeply flavourful.

Source: youtube: samina food story

Noodle Samosa

Crispy on the outside, with a tangy, spicy noodle filling inside, street food at its best.

Source: youtube: kabita's kitchen

Paneer Tikka Samosa

A smoky, spiced paneer filling inspired by tandoori flavours, rich and satisfying.

Source: facebook: RD cooking

Pasta Samosa

Stuffed with creamy or spicy pasta, this fusion snack blends Italian flavours with an Indian favourite.

Source: instagram: wanderers of delhi

Pizza Samosa

Loaded with cheese, sauces, and toppings, basically pizza wrapped in a crispy shell.

Source: youtube: cook with samreen sabah

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