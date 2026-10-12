Offbeat types of samosas one should try

Oct 12, 2026
A bold fusion snack combining creamy butter chicken gravy with crispy samosa pastry.
Source: youtube: shaheen syed
A sweet twist on the classic, filled with melted chocolate and sometimes nuts, perfect for dessert lovers.
Source: unsplash
A festive favourite filled with nuts, coconut, and sugar, rich and slightly crunchy.
Source: youtube: bristi's home kitchen
A savoury version filled with spiced minced meat, juicy, aromatic, and deeply flavourful.
Source: youtube: samina food story
Crispy on the outside, with a tangy, spicy noodle filling inside, street food at its best.
Source: youtube: kabita's kitchen
A smoky, spiced paneer filling inspired by tandoori flavours, rich and satisfying.
Source: facebook: RD cooking
Stuffed with creamy or spicy pasta, this fusion snack blends Italian flavours with an Indian favourite.
Source: instagram: wanderers of delhi
Loaded with cheese, sauces, and toppings, basically pizza wrapped in a crispy shell.
Source: youtube: cook with samreen sabah
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