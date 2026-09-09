Sep 09, 2026

From sel roti to chatamari, these Nepalese recipes are worth trying

Aanya Mehta

Aloo Tama

This unique curry combines potatoes, bamboo shoots, and black-eyed peas into a tangy and comforting dish popular across Nepal.

Source: wikimedia commons

Chatamari

Often called “Nepali pizza,” chatamari is a rice flour crepe topped with minced meat, eggs, vegetables, and spices.

Source: wikimedia commons

Choila

A spicy grilled meat preparation seasoned with mustard oil, garlic, and chillies, choila is one of Nepal’s boldest and most flavourful dishes.

Source: unsplash

Dal Bhat

A staple meal across Nepal, dal bhat combines lentil soup, rice, vegetables, pickles, and curries into a wholesome everyday feast.

Source: unsplash

Momos

These steamed dumplings filled with vegetables, chicken, or buff meat are Nepal’s most iconic comfort food, usually served with spicy chutney.

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Sel Roti

A festive favourite, sel roti is a crispy ring-shaped rice bread often enjoyed during celebrations and religious festivals.

Source: unsplash

Thukpa

This warming noodle soup packed with vegetables or meat is perfect for chilly weather and is heavily influenced by Tibetan cuisine.

Source: unsplash

Yomari

Made from rice flour and filled with jaggery or sesame mixtures, yomari is a traditional delicacy from the Newar community.

Source: unsplash

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