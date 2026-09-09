From sel roti to chatamari, these Nepalese recipes are worth trying

Sep 09, 2026
This unique curry combines potatoes, bamboo shoots, and black-eyed peas into a tangy and comforting dish popular across Nepal.
Source: wikimedia commons
Often called “Nepali pizza,” chatamari is a rice flour crepe topped with minced meat, eggs, vegetables, and spices.
Source: wikimedia commons
A spicy grilled meat preparation seasoned with mustard oil, garlic, and chillies, choila is one of Nepal’s boldest and most flavourful dishes.
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A staple meal across Nepal, dal bhat combines lentil soup, rice, vegetables, pickles, and curries into a wholesome everyday feast.
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These steamed dumplings filled with vegetables, chicken, or buff meat are Nepal’s most iconic comfort food, usually served with spicy chutney.
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A festive favourite, sel roti is a crispy ring-shaped rice bread often enjoyed during celebrations and religious festivals.
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This warming noodle soup packed with vegetables or meat is perfect for chilly weather and is heavily influenced by Tibetan cuisine.
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Made from rice flour and filled with jaggery or sesame mixtures, yomari is a traditional delicacy from the Newar community.
Source: unsplash
Tired of the usual? Try these underrated vegetarian Chinese recipes