Don't miss these underrated sweets this Diwali

Nov 09, 2026
Adhirasam is a traditional festive sweet made from rice flour and jaggery. The dough is rested before being shaped into discs and fried, resulting in a rich, chewy centre and a caramel-like sweetness. Commonly prepared for Deepavali in Tamil Nadu, it offers a taste of southern India's festive culinary traditions.
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Anarsa is prepared using rice flour and jaggery, with the dough rested before being shaped and fried. Poppy seeds are often used to coat its exterior, adding a subtle crunch. Traditionally associated with festive food preparations, this sweet is worth trying if you prefer jaggery-based treats over syrup-heavy mithai.
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Balushahi may resemble a glazed doughnut, but its texture sets it apart. Made from refined flour and traditionally fried in ghee before being dipped in sugar syrup, it has a crisp exterior and a soft, layered centre. It is a delicious alternative to the usual mithai box.
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Kaju paan combines a cashew-based outer layer with a sweet filling that may include gulkand, dry fruits or candied ingredients, depending on the recipe. Shaped like a betel leaf, it is colourful, rich and visually distinctive. It is a festive alternative for those who enjoy nut-based sweets but want something beyond kaju katli.
Source: bannu mishthan bhandar
Khaja is made by layering thin sheets of dough, frying them until crisp and finishing them with sugar syrup. The result is a delicate, flaky sweet that offers a different texture from milk-based barfis and laddoos. Its regional variations make it an interesting choice for a Diwali spread featuring lesser-known Indian sweets.
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Mohanthal is a rich, fudge-like sweet made with gram flour, ghee and sugar. Flavoured with cardamom and often topped with nuts, it has a crumbly texture and a deep, roasted flavour. Though cherished in western India, it deserves more recognition in festive sweet boxes across the country.
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A lesser-known sweet from Bihar, dehrori is prepared using rice and dairy ingredients, then cooked into a rich festive dessert. It is especially associated with celebratory meals.
Source: youtube: shweta phansalkar
Sohan halwa is a dense, rich sweet made by slowly cooking ingredients such as wheat flour, sugar and ghee. Often studded with almonds and other nuts, it has a firm, chewy texture that distinguishes it from softer halwas. Its rich flavour makes it a memorable addition to festive gifting.
Source: wikimedia commons
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