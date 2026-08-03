Aug 03, 2026

Must-try traditional Afghan dishes

Aanya Mehta

Ashak

A vegetarian cousin of mantu, ashak is stuffed with leeks or scallions and served with garlic yogurt and a flavourful sauce.

Source: wikimedia commons

Bolani

This crispy flatbread is stuffed with ingredients like potatoes, pumpkin, or lentils and is commonly enjoyed as a snack or side dish.

Source: wikimedia commons

Chapli Kebab

Known for its flat, patty like shape, this flavourful kebab is seasoned with herbs and spices and cooked until beautifully crisp on the outside.

Source: wikimedia commons

Firni

End your Afghan feast with firni, a creamy milk-based dessert flavoured with cardamom and often garnished with pistachios or almonds.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kabuli Pulao

Often considered Afghanistan's national dish, Kabuli Pulao features aromatic rice topped with tender lamb, carrots, raisins, and nuts, creating the perfect balance of savoury and sweet.

Source: unsplash

Mantu

These steamed dumplings are filled with spiced minced meat and topped with yogurt, lentils, and dried mint, making them a beloved Afghan comfort food.

Source: wikimedia commons

Qorma-e-Gosht

A rich stew made with slow cooked meat, onions, and spices, qorma is often served alongside rice during family gatherings and celebrations.

Source: youtube: aqsa's cuisine

Shorwa

A hearty soup made with meat, vegetables, and herbs, shorwa is a staple in many Afghan homes, especially during colder months.

Source: wikimedia commons

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