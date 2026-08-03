Must-try traditional Afghan dishes

Aug 03, 2026
A vegetarian cousin of mantu, ashak is stuffed with leeks or scallions and served with garlic yogurt and a flavourful sauce.
Source: wikimedia commons
This crispy flatbread is stuffed with ingredients like potatoes, pumpkin, or lentils and is commonly enjoyed as a snack or side dish.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known for its flat, patty like shape, this flavourful kebab is seasoned with herbs and spices and cooked until beautifully crisp on the outside.
Source: wikimedia commons
End your Afghan feast with firni, a creamy milk-based dessert flavoured with cardamom and often garnished with pistachios or almonds.
Source: wikimedia commons
Often considered Afghanistan's national dish, Kabuli Pulao features aromatic rice topped with tender lamb, carrots, raisins, and nuts, creating the perfect balance of savoury and sweet.
Source: unsplash
These steamed dumplings are filled with spiced minced meat and topped with yogurt, lentils, and dried mint, making them a beloved Afghan comfort food.
Source: wikimedia commons
A rich stew made with slow cooked meat, onions, and spices, qorma is often served alongside rice during family gatherings and celebrations.
Source: youtube: aqsa's cuisine
A hearty soup made with meat, vegetables, and herbs, shorwa is a staple in many Afghan homes, especially during colder months.
Source: wikimedia commons
Green salads you need to try this summer