Must-try cold snacks to beat the summer heat

Jul 21, 2026
This chilled mango pulp delicacy is a summer staple in western India and is often enjoyed on its own as a refreshing treat.
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Fresh seafood marinated in citrus juice with onions and herbs creates a bright, cooling dish that is perfect for warm weather.
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Crispy puris filled with potatoes and topped with chilled yogurt, chutneys, and spices make for a cooling street-food favourite.
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Topped with berries, nuts, and seeds, this frozen yogurt snack is easy to make and wonderfully refreshing on hot days.
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Topped with berries, nuts, and seeds, this frozen yogurt snack is easy to make and wonderfully refreshing on hot days.
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This Andalusian classic blends tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and olive oil into a refreshing chilled snack perfect for hot afternoons.
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Made from strained yogurt flavoured with saffron, cardamom, and nuts, shrikhand is creamy, cooling, and ideal for summer.
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These fresh rice-paper rolls are packed with vegetables, herbs, and sometimes shrimp, offering a light and refreshing bite.
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Don’t miss these iconic Kashmiri dishes