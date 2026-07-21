Jul 21, 2026

Must-try cold snacks to beat the summer heat

Aanya Mehta

Aamras

This chilled mango pulp delicacy is a summer staple in western India and is often enjoyed on its own as a refreshing treat.

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Ceviche

Fresh seafood marinated in citrus juice with onions and herbs creates a bright, cooling dish that is perfect for warm weather.

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Dahi Puri

Crispy puris filled with potatoes and topped with chilled yogurt, chutneys, and spices make for a cooling street-food favourite.

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Frozen Yogurt Bark

Topped with berries, nuts, and seeds, this frozen yogurt snack is easy to make and wonderfully refreshing on hot days.

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Fruit Chaat

Topped with berries, nuts, and seeds, this frozen yogurt snack is easy to make and wonderfully refreshing on hot days.

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Gazpacho

This Andalusian classic blends tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and olive oil into a refreshing chilled snack perfect for hot afternoons.

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Shrikhand

Made from strained yogurt flavoured with saffron, cardamom, and nuts, shrikhand is creamy, cooling, and ideal for summer.

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Vietnamese Summer Rolls

These fresh rice-paper rolls are packed with vegetables, herbs, and sometimes shrimp, offering a light and refreshing bite.

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