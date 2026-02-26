The Most Popular Indian Dishes Around the World

Feb 26, 2026
Arguably the most popular Indian dish globally, butter chicken combines tender tandoori chicken with a rich, creamy tomato based gravy. Its mild spice level and comforting flavour profile have made it a staple in Indian restaurants from London to New York.
From Hyderabadi to Lucknowi styles, biryani’s fragrant layers of rice, spices, and meat or vegetables have earned global popularity. It’s one of the most searched and delivered Indian dishes worldwide.
Often considered a British Indian classic, chicken tikka masala features grilled chicken pieces in a spiced, creamy sauce. Its balanced taste and vibrant colour make it one of the most ordered dishes in the UK and beyond.
Spiced chickpeas cooked in a tangy tomato onion gravy have gained global recognition as a hearty vegan option. Often paired with rice or bhature, chole is popular among plant-based diners.
Soft, fluffy, and often brushed with butter or garlic, naan is the most popular Indian bread served worldwide. It’s commonly ordered alongside curries and is a must have in most international Indian meals.
This vegetarian favourite combines cottage cheese cubes in a creamy spinach gravy. Its mild flavour and nutritious appeal make it one of the most ordered vegetarian Indian dishes abroad.
This crispy, deep-fried snack filled with spiced potatoes or meat is a universal favourite. Served as an appetiser or street food, samosas are among the most ordered Indian snacks internationally.
Marinated in yogurt and spices and cooked in a clay oven, tandoori chicken is loved for its smoky flavour and vibrant colour. It remains one of the most iconic and widely ordered Indian grilled dishes worldwide.
