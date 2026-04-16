Apr 16, 2026

The Most Iconic Dishes of Himachal Pradesh

Aanya Mehta

Dhaam

More than just a dish, Dhaam is a complete festive meal served during special occasions, featuring rice, dal, madra, and sweet dishes.

Source: facebook: being himachali

Aktori

A lesser known delicacy, Aktori is a festive pancake made with buckwheat flour, often enjoyed during local celebrations.

Source: facebook: being himachali

Babru

A Himachali take on kachori, Babru is stuffed with black gram paste and deep-fried, often served with chutney or tamarind sauce.

Source: wikimedia commons

Chha Gosht

A tangy and spicy mutton dish cooked with yogurt and gram flour, Chha Gosht is a must try for meat lovers.

Source: youtube: get curried

Madra

A rich and creamy dish made with chickpeas cooked in yogurt and spices, Madra is a staple in traditional Himachali feasts.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sepu Vadi

This flavourful dish features lentil dumplings cooked in a spinach based gravy, combining nutrition with bold taste.

Source: wikimedia commons

Siddu

A soft, steamed bread stuffed with ingredients like poppy seeds or walnuts, Siddu is a winter favourite, usually served with ghee or dal.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tudkiya Bhath

A flavourful rice preparation cooked with lentils, potatoes, yogurt, and spices, Tudkiya Bhath is often compared to pulao but has a richer, tangier taste.

Source: instagram: cuisine46972023

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