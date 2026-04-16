The Most Iconic Dishes of Himachal Pradesh

Apr 16, 2026
More than just a dish, Dhaam is a complete festive meal served during special occasions, featuring rice, dal, madra, and sweet dishes.
Source: facebook: being himachali
A lesser known delicacy, Aktori is a festive pancake made with buckwheat flour, often enjoyed during local celebrations.
Source: facebook: being himachali
A Himachali take on kachori, Babru is stuffed with black gram paste and deep-fried, often served with chutney or tamarind sauce.
Source: wikimedia commons
A tangy and spicy mutton dish cooked with yogurt and gram flour, Chha Gosht is a must try for meat lovers.
Source: youtube: get curried
A rich and creamy dish made with chickpeas cooked in yogurt and spices, Madra is a staple in traditional Himachali feasts.
Source: wikimedia commons
This flavourful dish features lentil dumplings cooked in a spinach based gravy, combining nutrition with bold taste.
Source: wikimedia commons
A soft, steamed bread stuffed with ingredients like poppy seeds or walnuts, Siddu is a winter favourite, usually served with ghee or dal.
Source: wikimedia commons
A flavourful rice preparation cooked with lentils, potatoes, yogurt, and spices, Tudkiya Bhath is often compared to pulao but has a richer, tangier taste.
Source: instagram: cuisine46972023
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