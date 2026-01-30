Liquid Gold: A Look at the Most Expensive Teas in the World

Jan 30, 2026
Often called the world’s most expensive tea, this rare oolong comes from ancient mother trees in China’s Wuyi Mountains. Historically reserved for emperors, its price can reach astronomical figures due to extreme scarcity.
Shade-grown before harvest, Gyokuro develops a deep umami flavour and vibrant green colour. High-grade varieties are prized for their sweetness and smooth finish.
One of the most unusual luxury teas, this green tea is fertilised using panda dung. The method is said to enhance nutrients and flavour, making it one of the priciest novelty teas in the world.
Created to celebrate PG Tips’ 75th anniversary, this tea bag was encrusted with diamonds and sewn with gold thread. While the tea itself wasn’t rare, the bag became a symbol of extravagance.
Aged and fermented over decades, vintage pu-erh teas can be worth thousands. Collectors value older cakes for their depth, complexity and investment potential.
Grown in Darjeeling and Assam, this tea is made from unopened buds plucked during full moon nights. Its floral aroma and limited yield make it one of India’s most expensive teas.
A highly prized oolong, premium Tieguanyin teas are hand-harvested and meticulously processed. Aged or competition grade versions can fetch extremely high prices.
Harvested only once a year and hand painted with edible 24-karat gold, this tea is grown under strict conditions, making it both rare and luxurious.
