To make the filling, heat oil in a non-stick pan, add onions, capsicum, tomatoes, corn kernels, green peas, salt, tomato ketchup, red chilli sauce, 1 tbsp mixed herbs and 1 tbsp red chilli flakes and sauté on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Transfer the filling into a bowl. Add processed cheese cubes and mix well and set aside to cool down.