Meditarrean foods to add to your Indian kitchen

Sep 12, 2026
This smoky roasted eggplant dip feels familiar to lovers of baingan bharta while offering a creamy Mediterranean twist.
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Quick to prepare and highly versatile, couscous can replace rice in bowls, salads, or spiced vegetable dishes.
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These crispy chickpea fritters are packed with herbs and spices, making them a great alternative to pakoras or cutlets.
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Made with chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, and garlic, hummus works perfectly as a dip, sandwich spread, or even alongside Indian flatbreads.
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Eggs poached in a spicy tomato and pepper sauce make shakshuka a comforting breakfast that Indian spice lovers will instantly enjoy.
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Filled with spinach, herbs, and cheese, this flaky Greek pie can easily become a unique tea time snack in Indian homes.
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A refreshing salad made with parsley, tomatoes, lemon, and bulgur, tabbouleh pairs beautifully with grilled Indian dishes during summer.
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Made with yoghurt, cucumber, garlic, and herbs, tzatziki is a cooling dip that works beautifully with kebabs, parathas, and grilled vegetables.
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From sel roti to chatamari, these Nepalese recipes are worth trying