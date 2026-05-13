May 13, 2026

Masaledaar Street Foods You Can Make at Home

Aanya Mehta

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Crispy potato patties layered with yogurt, chutneys, onions, and sev create the ultimate sweet-spicy balance.

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Dabeli

This spicy sweet Gujarati snack features a flavourful potato filling stuffed into buns and topped with peanuts, pomegranate, and chutneys.

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Jhal Muri

This Kolkata favourite combines puffed rice, mustard oil, peanuts, chilies, onions, and tangy spices for an addictive crunch.

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Kathi Roll

Stuff parathas with spicy paneer, chicken, or eggs along with onions and chutneys for a satisfying homemade street style meal.

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Masala Corn

Sweet corn tossed with butter, lemon juice, chaat masala, and chilies makes for a quick and flavourful snack.

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Momos

Whether steamed or fried, homemade momos paired with fiery red chutney are unbeatable.

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Pav Bhaji

A spicy mashed vegetable curry loaded with butter and served with toasted buns, comfort food at its best.

Source: wikimedia commons

Ram Laddoo

These crispy moong dal fritters topped with grated radish and green chutney are surprisingly easy to recreate at home.

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