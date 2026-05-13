Masaledaar Street Foods You Can Make at Home

May 13, 2026
Crispy potato patties layered with yogurt, chutneys, onions, and sev create the ultimate sweet-spicy balance.
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This spicy sweet Gujarati snack features a flavourful potato filling stuffed into buns and topped with peanuts, pomegranate, and chutneys.
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This Kolkata favourite combines puffed rice, mustard oil, peanuts, chilies, onions, and tangy spices for an addictive crunch.
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Stuff parathas with spicy paneer, chicken, or eggs along with onions and chutneys for a satisfying homemade street style meal.
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Sweet corn tossed with butter, lemon juice, chaat masala, and chilies makes for a quick and flavourful snack.
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Whether steamed or fried, homemade momos paired with fiery red chutney are unbeatable.
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A spicy mashed vegetable curry loaded with butter and served with toasted buns, comfort food at its best.
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These crispy moong dal fritters topped with grated radish and green chutney are surprisingly easy to recreate at home.
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