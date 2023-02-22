Make this wholesome avocado smoothie bowl
Try this avocado smoothie bowl shared by chef Sanjeev Kapoor.
Deseed avocado and remove pulp. Transfer it to a blender jar.
Add baby spinach leaves, bananas, pistachios, and milk and blend to a smooth puree.
Transfer to a serving bowl. Arrange kiwi, banana slices, and orange segments on top.
Sprinkle pomegranate pearls on top.
Garnish with edible flowers and halved almonds. Sprinkle desiccated coconut on top and serve.
