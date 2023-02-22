Make aloo paratha a notch healthier with this recipe

Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram to share a healthier recipe to be able to enjoy the treat without any guilt.

Mix together whole wheat flour, wheat bran, salt. Add sufficient water, oil in a bowl and knead into soft dough. Cover with a damp muslin cloth and set aside for 10 minutes.

Combine together potato, sweet potato, chopped coriander, green chillies, garam masala powder, salt, ginger chopped, red chilli powder in a bowl and mix well.

Divide the dough into equal portions, roll into balls and make a dent in the centre. Stuff a generous portion of the potato-sweet potato mixture. Bring the edges together and seal properly.

Place a portion of the dough on the worktop, dust some flour and roll out into thick discs.

Heat a nonstick tawa, place a disc and cook till golden brown specs appear on both the sides. Drizzle ghee on both the sides of each parantha and continue to cook for a minute. Serve hot with chilled yogurt.

