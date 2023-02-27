Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
If you’re a waffles person like us, we’ve got you covered with a special recipe that you will just not be able to resist.
Mansi Padechia, a dietician, took to Instagram to share the recipe for these simple, healthy, paneer pakora waffles.
In a bowl, add gram flour, semolina, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, and water and mix well.
Apply green chutney on paneer slices and keep them above each other.
Grease the waffle pan with olive oil.
Dip the paneer slices in the batter and put them in the waffle pan for 10-15 minutes till they cook and are ready.
