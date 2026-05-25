Love Potatoes? Try These Delicious Lesser-Known Recipes

May 25, 2026
A smoky mash made by roasting potatoes over an open flame and mixing them with mustard oil, garlic, onions, and green chillies. Aloo chokha is traditionally eaten with litti or plain rotis.
Source: wikipedia
A simple yet flavourful Assamese dish made by mashing boiled potatoes with mustard oil, onions, green chillies, and herbs. Aloo pitika is rustic, comforting, and deeply rooted in everyday home cooking.
Source: wikipedia
This light and fragrant dish uses grated potatoes sautéed with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, and turmeric. Finished with lemon juice, batata kees is a breakfast favourite in parts of Maharashtra.
Source: unsplash
These crispy potato pancakes are made with grated potatoes, onions, and minimal seasoning. Served with applesauce or sour cream, kartoffelpuffer are a popular street and winter comfort food.
Source: unsplash
A traditional Norwegian flatbread made using mashed potatoes, flour, and butter. Usually enjoyed with sweet or savoury fillings, lefse highlights how potatoes adapt beautifully to cold climate cuisines.
Source: unsplash
A humble Spanish recipe where sliced potatoes are slow cooked with onions, garlic, and olive oil. Despite its simplicity, the dish is rich, aromatic, and incredibly satisfying.
Source: unsplash
Soft potato fritters mixed with herbs and sometimes minced meat, perkedel kentang are pan-fried until golden. They’re often served as a side dish with rice meals.
Source: unsplash
A thick Spanish omelette made with potatoes, eggs, and onions. Often eaten at room temperature, it’s filling, versatile, and far less known outside Spain than it deserves to be.
Source: unsplash
Seasonal Fruits You Should Eat to Beat the Heat