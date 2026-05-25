May 25, 2026

Love Potatoes? Try These Delicious Lesser-Known Recipes

Aanya Mehta

Aloo Chokha (Bihar and UP)

A smoky mash made by roasting potatoes over an open flame and mixing them with mustard oil, garlic, onions, and green chillies. Aloo chokha is traditionally eaten with litti or plain rotis.

Source: wikipedia

Aloo Pitika (Assam)

A simple yet flavourful Assamese dish made by mashing boiled potatoes with mustard oil, onions, green chillies, and herbs. Aloo pitika is rustic, comforting, and deeply rooted in everyday home cooking.

Source: wikipedia

Batata Kees (Maharashtra)

This light and fragrant dish uses grated potatoes sautéed with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, and turmeric. Finished with lemon juice, batata kees is a breakfast favourite in parts of Maharashtra.

Source: unsplash

Kartoffelpuffer (Germany)

These crispy potato pancakes are made with grated potatoes, onions, and minimal seasoning. Served with applesauce or sour cream, kartoffelpuffer are a popular street and winter comfort food.

Source: unsplash

Lefse (Norway)

A traditional Norwegian flatbread made using mashed potatoes, flour, and butter. Usually enjoyed with sweet or savoury fillings, lefse highlights how potatoes adapt beautifully to cold climate cuisines.

Source: unsplash

Patatas a lo Pobre (Spain)

A humble Spanish recipe where sliced potatoes are slow cooked with onions, garlic, and olive oil. Despite its simplicity, the dish is rich, aromatic, and incredibly satisfying.

Source: unsplash

Perkedel Kentang (Indonesia)

Soft potato fritters mixed with herbs and sometimes minced meat, perkedel kentang are pan-fried until golden. They’re often served as a side dish with rice meals.

Source: unsplash

Tortilla de Patatas (Spain)

A thick Spanish omelette made with potatoes, eggs, and onions. Often eaten at room temperature, it’s filling, versatile, and far less known outside Spain than it deserves to be.

Source: unsplash

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