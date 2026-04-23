Beat the heat with these local recipes

Apr 23, 2026
A unique dish made with colocasia leaves and chickpea flour, steamed and cooked in a tangy gravy, perfect for hot, dry climates.
Source: youtube: pyaare maithil
A rustic dish made with gram flour and simple spices, reflecting how central India leans towards light, easy to digest meals during peak summer.
Source: youtube: melody and meals
A vibrant mango curry that balances sweet, sour, and spicy flavours, showcasing how ripe mangoes are used creatively in Goan summer cuisine.
Source: youtube: quick and easy
A refreshing curry using raw mango, coconut, and fish, often cooked with minimal oil. It highlights how mangoes dominate Indian summer cooking.
Source: youtube: my food story
This sour brinjal curry is a summer favourite among Kashmiri Pandits. Its tangy profile makes it ideal for warmer months, when heavier dishes are avoided.
Source: youtube: kashmiri zaika
A light, flavourful fish and herb soup made with elephant apple and fiddlehead ferns. Assamese summer meals focus on boiled, less oily dishes to stay light in the heat.
Source: youtube: best indian food blog
A tangy, no heavy cooking stew made with tamarind, peanuts, and jaggery. It’s quick to prepare and known for its cooling effect and easy digestion, perfect for hot afternoons.
Source: youtube: amma chethi vanta
A sweet dosa made with ripe jackfruit, rice, and jaggery. It’s a seasonal favourite in coastal Karnataka, often enjoyed as breakfast or a snack.
Source: youtube: epic flavours
Rare Gujarati delicacies you probably haven’t experienced yet