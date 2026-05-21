May 21, 2026

Light Recipes to Try This Summer

Aanya Mehta

Antipasto Chickpea Salad

Combining chickpeas with antipasto ingredients creates a filling yet effortless salad that requires minimal cooking and maximum flavour.

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Bruschetta Pasta Salad

This fresh summer pasta salad combines tomatoes, basil, garlic, balsamic dressing, and pasta for a light yet satisfying meal packed with bright flavours.

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Chicken Banh Mi

Using store-bought roast chicken, this Vietnamese-style sandwich layers crunchy vegetables, herbs, and spicy sauces into a refreshing summer meal.

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Gazpacho

This chilled Spanish soup blends raw tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, and olive oil into a refreshing no cook summer classic.

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Mediterranean Tuna Salad

Fresh vegetables, tuna, herbs, and creamy feta dressing come together in a protein rich salad perfect for hot-weather lunches.

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Peanut Noodles

Cold noodles tossed in a creamy peanut dressing make for an easy, flavourful dish that works perfectly for lunches, picnics, or hot evenings.

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Prawn Mango Avocado Salad

Sweet mango, creamy avocado, prawns, and lime dressing create a refreshing tropical style salad ideal for summer evenings.

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Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls

Filled with prawns, herbs, noodles, and crunchy vegetables, these rice paper rolls are light, cooling, and ideal for DIY summer meals.

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