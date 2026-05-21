Light Recipes to Try This Summer

May 21, 2026
Combining chickpeas with antipasto ingredients creates a filling yet effortless salad that requires minimal cooking and maximum flavour.
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This fresh summer pasta salad combines tomatoes, basil, garlic, balsamic dressing, and pasta for a light yet satisfying meal packed with bright flavours.
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Using store-bought roast chicken, this Vietnamese-style sandwich layers crunchy vegetables, herbs, and spicy sauces into a refreshing summer meal.
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This chilled Spanish soup blends raw tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, and olive oil into a refreshing no cook summer classic.
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Fresh vegetables, tuna, herbs, and creamy feta dressing come together in a protein rich salad perfect for hot-weather lunches.
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Cold noodles tossed in a creamy peanut dressing make for an easy, flavourful dish that works perfectly for lunches, picnics, or hot evenings.
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Sweet mango, creamy avocado, prawns, and lime dressing create a refreshing tropical style salad ideal for summer evenings.
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Filled with prawns, herbs, noodles, and crunchy vegetables, these rice paper rolls are light, cooling, and ideal for DIY summer meals.
Source: unsplash
Green Chutney Recipes to Help You Beat the Heat