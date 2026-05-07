Light dinner options for this summer

May 07, 2026
Toss cooked pasta with veggies, herbs and a light dressing. Chill before serving for a refreshing, filling meal.
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End your day with something cooling, yogurt paired with fresh fruits makes for a simple, refreshing dinner.
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This chilled tomato soup from Spain is packed with vegetables and perfect for cooling down on hot evenings.
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A crisp mix of cucumber, tomatoes, olives and feta tossed in olive oil, fresh, hydrating and full of flavour.
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Packed with protein and fibre, lentil salads are light yet filling, perfect for a balanced summer meal.
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Grilled paneer paired with fresh greens and a tangy dressing makes for a protein rich yet light dinner.
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Light, bite sized and refreshing, sushi is perfect for a no heavy meal dinner option.
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Wrap fresh veggies, hummus or spreads in a tortilla for a quick, wholesome and portable dinner.
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Food ideas for hosting a special lunch