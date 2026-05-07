May 07, 2026

Light dinner options for this summer

Aanya Mehta

Cold Pasta Salad

Toss cooked pasta with veggies, herbs and a light dressing. Chill before serving for a refreshing, filling meal.

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Fruit and Yogurt Bowl

End your day with something cooling, yogurt paired with fresh fruits makes for a simple, refreshing dinner.

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Gazpacho

This chilled tomato soup from Spain is packed with vegetables and perfect for cooling down on hot evenings.

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Greek Salad

A crisp mix of cucumber, tomatoes, olives and feta tossed in olive oil, fresh, hydrating and full of flavour.

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Lentil Salad

Packed with protein and fibre, lentil salads are light yet filling, perfect for a balanced summer meal.

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Paneer Tikka Salad

Grilled paneer paired with fresh greens and a tangy dressing makes for a protein rich yet light dinner.

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Sushi

Light, bite sized and refreshing, sushi is perfect for a no heavy meal dinner option.

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Vegetable Wraps

Wrap fresh veggies, hummus or spreads in a tortilla for a quick, wholesome and portable dinner.

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Food ideas for hosting a special lunch