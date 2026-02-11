Feb 11, 2026

Korean Fast Foods You’ll Love

Aanya Mehta

Eomuk (Fish Cake Skewers)

Simmered fish cakes served on sticks in a light broth, a winter street food staple in Korea.

Source: wikimedia commons

Gimbap

Korea’s grab and go rice rolls filled with vegetables, egg, and meat, light, filling, and perfect for snacking.

Source: unsplash

Hotteok

A popular street dessert: warm pancakes stuffed with brown sugar, nuts, and cinnamon.

Source: unsplash

Korean Fried Chicken

Extra crispy on the outside, juicy inside, and often coated in spicy, soy-garlic, or honey butter sauces.

Source: unsplash

Ramyeon

Instant noodles elevated with eggs, cheese, scallions, or kimchi, quick, spicy, and comforting.

Source: unsplash

Tornado Potato

Spiral cut potatoes deep-fried on skewers and dusted with seasoning, crunchy, fun, and very street food chic.

Source: unsplash

Bungeoppang

Fish shaped waffle snacks filled with sweet red bean paste or custard, best enjoyed hot off the pan.

Source: unsplash

Tteokbokki

Chewy rice cakes cooked in a spicy sweet gochujang sauce, bold, comforting, and wildly addictive.

Source: unsplash

