Korean Fast Foods You’ll Love

Simmered fish cakes served on sticks in a light broth, a winter street food staple in Korea.
Korea’s grab and go rice rolls filled with vegetables, egg, and meat, light, filling, and perfect for snacking.
A popular street dessert: warm pancakes stuffed with brown sugar, nuts, and cinnamon.
Extra crispy on the outside, juicy inside, and often coated in spicy, soy-garlic, or honey butter sauces.
Instant noodles elevated with eggs, cheese, scallions, or kimchi, quick, spicy, and comforting.
Spiral cut potatoes deep-fried on skewers and dusted with seasoning, crunchy, fun, and very street food chic.
Fish shaped waffle snacks filled with sweet red bean paste or custard, best enjoyed hot off the pan.
Chewy rice cakes cooked in a spicy sweet gochujang sauce, bold, comforting, and wildly addictive.
