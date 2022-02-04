Express photo/Shashi Ghosh
In pictures: Kolkata tramcar turns into a restaurant
What if we tell you that you can now relive Kolkata's heritage and at the same time enjoy scrumptious food inside a tramcar?
A new tram restaurant has been set up in the city's Eco Park, near Mother Wax Museum in Newtown, Kolkata.
Developed by Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), an entire tram -- buggy number 261 -- has been converted into a restaurant.
"We want to showcase old Kolkata through this restaurant. Even the interiors are created keeping that in mind. The entire ambience is very beautiful," Tarashankar Chatterjee, Manager, Kolkata Street Food, said.
'Kolkata Street Food' tram restaurant, which is a 20-seater-eatery, serves varied street foods ranging from pav bhaji and chhole bhature to chaats and rolls, Chatterjee revealed.
With several cartoons painted on the pillar, and posters of old movies on the lamp posts in the area near the restaurant, visitors are assured of a nostalgic trip on their visit to this tram restaurant.
Kolkata Street Food, which was inaugurated on December 31, 2021, serves customers from 12 pm to 9 pm.