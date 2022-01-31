PEXELS
Know the benefits of this alkaline drink
Starting your day on a healthy note is extremely crucial for an energetic and refreshing day ahead. As such, it’s significant to be mindful of your first meal or drink of the day.
Here are a few benefits of drinking ash gourd juice on an empty stomach.
A great diuretic--It helps detoxify kidneys and promotes the healthy working of the bladder.
“Ash gourd is well known for aiding weight loss, and it helps to increase energy levels,” nutrition coach Ryan Fernando said.
Relieves sciatica--It is a pain that radiates along the sciatic nerve, which runs down both legs from the lower back.
Ash gourd juice is a well-known detoxifying agent that absorbs all the toxins, germs and contamination accumulated in the body throughout the day.
According to experts, ash gourd juice has cooling properties because of its rich water content.