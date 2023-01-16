Know how to pick, peel, and cut an avocado easily

Take a ripe avocado. On a cutting board, cut it lengthwise around the seed. Slowly, cut into the avocado until the knife hits the seed, then rotate the avocado with one hand while holding the knife horizontally in the other.
Using both hands, gently twist the fruit and separate it into two halves.
Remove the avocado seed by pulling it out gently with your fingertips.
Peel the avocado by sliding your thumb under the skin. It should come out easily.
Alternatively, you can also remove the seed by using a spoon and scooping out the pulp. Slice the avocado halves into quarters on the cutting board.
However, if you’re planning to mash the avocado and store it in fridge, keep the seed with it to avoid it turning brown/grey.