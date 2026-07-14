Don't miss these iconic Kashmiri dishes

Jul 14, 2026
Baby potatoes simmered in a vibrant red gravy with spices and yogurt. This Kashmiri version of dum aloo is bold and beautifully spiced.
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Soft minced mutton meatballs cooked in a creamy yogurt-based gravy, often served during traditional feasts known as wazwan.
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No Kashmiri meal feels complete without kahwa, a soothing tea brewed with saffron, cinnamon, and almonds, served warm and fragrant.
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A fragrant rice dish flavoured with saffron, dry fruits, and a touch of sweetness, beautifully aromatic and festive.
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Lotus stems cooked in creamy yogurt gravy make for a delicious vegetarian favorite unique to Kashmiri cuisine.
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Perhaps Kashmir’s most iconic dish, Rogan Josh is tender lamb slow-cooked with Kashmiri red chilies, yogurt, and aromatic spices. It’s rich, warming, and packed with flavour.
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These lamb ribs are simmered with spices and then fried until crisp. Rich and flavourful, they’re a standout at Kashmiri celebrations.
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A comforting curry made with yogurt, fennel, and whole spices, Yakhni is delicate yet deeply flavourful and often served with rice.
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Underrated corn dishes you need to try