Is barbequed meat healthy?
Many people believe that smoked or barbequed meats are healthier than their fried counterparts, further making them a hit among meat eaters.
However, “smoking, frying, grilling, barbequing, baking and roasting at high temperatures produces loads of heterocyclic amines (HCAs) in meats,” Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, wrote on Instagram.
There have been several studies that link the consumption of smoked meat with different types of cancer.
“These chemicals may damage heart muscles, and genetic material (DNA), and accelerate the ageing process in your cells and subsequently your body,” Anjali added.
Consuming smoked, barbequed, or grilled meat over a period of time increases the risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women, the expert said.
The high saturated fat content in these meats also has a hand in cancer and heart diseases, she concluded.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More