Sep 29, 2026

From snacks to mains: Potato recipes you should try

Aanya Mehta

Aloo Tikki Chaat

A street-food favourite made with spiced potato patties topped with yogurt, chutneys, and crunchy sev, bursting with flavours.

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Crispy Smashed Potatoes

Boil baby potatoes, smash them gently, then roast with olive oil, garlic, and herbs until crispy on the outside and fluffy inside.

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Gnocchi: Italian Potato Dumplings

Soft, pillowy dumplings made with mashed potatoes and flour, served with pesto, tomato, or creamy sauces.

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Hasselback Potatoes

Thinly sliced (but not all the way through) and baked with butter and herbs, these potatoes are crispy, elegant, and packed with flavour.

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Loaded Potato Skins

Hollowed potato skins baked until crisp and filled with cheese, veggies (or bacon), and sour cream, perfect for sharing.

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Potato Rösti

A Swiss classic, grated potatoes pan fried into a crispy, golden pancake. Perfect for breakfast or as a side with eggs.

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Spanish Patatas Bravas

Crispy fried potato cubes served with a bold, spicy tomato sauce and creamy aioli, an iconic Spanish tapas dish.

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Spiral Tornado Potatoes

A fun street food snack, potatoes cut into spirals, skewered, and fried until crispy. Great for parties or a quirky treat.

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