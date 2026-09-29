From snacks to mains: Potato recipes you should try

Sep 29, 2026
A street-food favourite made with spiced potato patties topped with yogurt, chutneys, and crunchy sev, bursting with flavours.
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Boil baby potatoes, smash them gently, then roast with olive oil, garlic, and herbs until crispy on the outside and fluffy inside.
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Soft, pillowy dumplings made with mashed potatoes and flour, served with pesto, tomato, or creamy sauces.
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Thinly sliced (but not all the way through) and baked with butter and herbs, these potatoes are crispy, elegant, and packed with flavour.
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Hollowed potato skins baked until crisp and filled with cheese, veggies (or bacon), and sour cream, perfect for sharing.
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A Swiss classic, grated potatoes pan fried into a crispy, golden pancake. Perfect for breakfast or as a side with eggs.
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Crispy fried potato cubes served with a bold, spicy tomato sauce and creamy aioli, an iconic Spanish tapas dish.
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A fun street food snack, potatoes cut into spirals, skewered, and fried until crispy. Great for parties or a quirky treat.
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Creative recipes to make with bread