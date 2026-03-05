Mar 05, 2026

Innovative Banana Recipes to Try at Home

Aanya Mehta

Banana French Toast

Dip bread in a banana egg mixture before pan frying for a naturally sweet and creamy breakfast option.

Source: unsplash

Banana Oat Cookies

A healthy two ingredient treat made with mashed bananas and oats. Add chocolate chips or dried fruits for extra flavour.

Source: unsplash

Banana Pancakes

Mash ripe bananas into your pancake batter for naturally sweet, fluffy pancakes. Top with honey, nuts, or fresh fruit for a wholesome breakfast.

Source: unsplash

Banana Smoothie Bowl

Blend bananas with yogurt or milk and top with granola, seeds, berries, and coconut flakes for a refreshing, nutritious meal.

Source: unsplash

Banana Bread (with a Twist)

Upgrade classic banana bread by adding walnuts, dark chocolate, or even a swirl of peanut butter for a rich, comforting bake.

Source: wikimedia commons

Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Bananas

Freeze banana halves and dip them in melted chocolate. Add nuts or sprinkles for a quick, fun dessert.

Source: unsplash

Kerala-Style Pazham Pori

A popular South Indian snack where ripe bananas are dipped in a light flour batter and deep fried until golden and crisp.

Source: unsplash

Raw Banana Cutlets

Use boiled raw bananas mixed with spices and herbs to make savoury patties, a great tea time snack.

Source: wikimedia commons

Beyond Gujiya: 5 Underrated Savoury Recipes for Holi 2026