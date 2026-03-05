Innovative Banana Recipes to Try at Home

Mar 05, 2026
Dip bread in a banana egg mixture before pan frying for a naturally sweet and creamy breakfast option.
A healthy two ingredient treat made with mashed bananas and oats. Add chocolate chips or dried fruits for extra flavour.
Mash ripe bananas into your pancake batter for naturally sweet, fluffy pancakes. Top with honey, nuts, or fresh fruit for a wholesome breakfast.
Blend bananas with yogurt or milk and top with granola, seeds, berries, and coconut flakes for a refreshing, nutritious meal.
Upgrade classic banana bread by adding walnuts, dark chocolate, or even a swirl of peanut butter for a rich, comforting bake.
Freeze banana halves and dip them in melted chocolate. Add nuts or sprinkles for a quick, fun dessert.
A popular South Indian snack where ripe bananas are dipped in a light flour batter and deep fried until golden and crisp.
Use boiled raw bananas mixed with spices and herbs to make savoury patties, a great tea time snack.
