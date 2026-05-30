Indigenous Indian Rice Varieties You Should Know About

May 30, 2026
Named for its mango blossom-like aroma, Ambemohar is a small-grained rice with a beautiful fragrance and soft texture.
Source: wikimedia commons
Also called black rice, Chak-Hao turns a deep purple when cooked and has a naturally nutty flavor. It’s especially popular in desserts and festive dishes.
Source: wikimedia commons
Short grained and fragrant, Gobindobhog is prized for its rich aroma and soft texture. It’s often used in Bengali dishes like khichuri and payesh.
Source: wikimedia commons
Aromatic and soft, Joha rice is central to Assamese cuisine. Its gentle fragrance makes it perfect for festive meals and everyday cooking alike.
Source: wikimedia commons
A tall-growing heritage rice variety, Kattuyanam is known for its robust grains and long standing place in traditional Tamil farming.
Source: wikimedia
This traditional red rice is hearty, earthy, and packed with nutrients. It has long been valued in Tamil Nadu and is often linked with strength and stamina.
Source: wikimedia commons
This unique reddish rice has been cultivated in Kerala for centuries. It’s valued both in traditional cuisine and Ayurveda.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known as the “Buddha rice,” Kalanamak has a distinct fragrance and slender black-husked grains. It’s especially loved in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Source: amazon.in
Pineapple desserts from around the world