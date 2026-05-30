May 30, 2026

Indigenous Indian Rice Varieties You Should Know About

Aanya Mehta

Ambemohar

Named for its mango blossom-like aroma, Ambemohar is a small-grained rice with a beautiful fragrance and soft texture.

Source: wikimedia commons

Chak-Hao

Also called black rice, Chak-Hao turns a deep purple when cooked and has a naturally nutty flavor. It’s especially popular in desserts and festive dishes.

Source: wikimedia commons

Gobindobhog

Short grained and fragrant, Gobindobhog is prized for its rich aroma and soft texture. It’s often used in Bengali dishes like khichuri and payesh.

Source: wikimedia commons

Joha Rice

Aromatic and soft, Joha rice is central to Assamese cuisine. Its gentle fragrance makes it perfect for festive meals and everyday cooking alike.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kattuyanam

A tall-growing heritage rice variety, Kattuyanam is known for its robust grains and long standing place in traditional Tamil farming.

Source: wikimedia

Mappillai Samba

This traditional red rice is hearty, earthy, and packed with nutrients. It has long been valued in Tamil Nadu and is often linked with strength and stamina.

Source: wikimedia commons

Navara Rice

This unique reddish rice has been cultivated in Kerala for centuries. It’s valued both in traditional cuisine and Ayurveda.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kalanamak

Known as the “Buddha rice,” Kalanamak has a distinct fragrance and slender black-husked grains. It’s especially loved in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Source: amazon.in

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