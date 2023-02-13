If you love popcorn, this ‘hatke soup recipe’ is perfect for you!
In a wok, heat some butter, add cumin seeds, finely chopped ginger and garlic. Later, add some curry leaves, chopped onions and finely chopped coriander stems and give it a good stir.
Add a pinch of turmeric in the wok. Now add water and salt (to taste).
Add popcorns to water and give it a good stir and let it simmer for sometime.
Take an electric blender and blend the soup until a smooth consistency is achieved.
Add cream and turn off the gas. Use a sieve to transfer the soup to a bowl.
You can use a spoon to smoothen the texture and minimise wastage. Place soup in a bowl and garnish it with some popcorns.
