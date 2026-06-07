Iced Tea Recipes to Keep You Hydrated This Summer

Jun 07, 2026
Bright, tangy, and naturally vibrant, hibiscus tea is both cooling and rich in antioxidants.
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A classic mix of black tea, lemon juice, mint, and ice that feels instantly refreshing on hot days.
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Summer mangoes add tropical sweetness and a refreshing twist to chilled black tea.
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A chilled twist on traditional masala chai, this version combines tea spices, milk, and ice for a creamy summer cooler.
Source: youtube: plant based jess
Mixed berries bring vibrant colour, sweetness, and tartness to homemade iced tea blends.
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Green tea paired with fresh mint leaves makes for a light and energising drink during humid afternoons.
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Sweet peaches blended with chilled tea create a smooth and fruity summer drink packed with flavour.
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Delicately floral and aromatic, jasmine tea served cold feels soothing and refreshing in warm weather.
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