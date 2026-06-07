Jun 07, 2026

Iced Tea Recipes to Keep You Hydrated This Summer

Aanya Mehta

Hibiscus Iced Tea

Bright, tangy, and naturally vibrant, hibiscus tea is both cooling and rich in antioxidants.

Source: unsplash

Lemon Iced Tea

A classic mix of black tea, lemon juice, mint, and ice that feels instantly refreshing on hot days.

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Mango Iced Tea

Summer mangoes add tropical sweetness and a refreshing twist to chilled black tea.

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Masala Chai Iced Tea

A chilled twist on traditional masala chai, this version combines tea spices, milk, and ice for a creamy summer cooler.

Source: youtube: plant based jess

Berry Iced Tea

Mixed berries bring vibrant colour, sweetness, and tartness to homemade iced tea blends.

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Mint Green Iced Tea

Green tea paired with fresh mint leaves makes for a light and energising drink during humid afternoons.

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Peach Iced Tea

Sweet peaches blended with chilled tea create a smooth and fruity summer drink packed with flavour.

Source: unsplash

Jasmine Iced Tea

Delicately floral and aromatic, jasmine tea served cold feels soothing and refreshing in warm weather.

Source: wikimedia commons

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