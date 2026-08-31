Aug 31, 2026

Discover Maharashtra’s hyperlocal foods

Aanya Mehta

Ambadi Bhaji

Prepared using gongura like ambadi leaves, this tangy leafy dish is commonly eaten with bhakri in drought prone regions of Maharashtra.

Source: facebook: mommade

Bharli Vangi

This regional stuffed brinjal curry from Vidarbha uses roasted peanuts, sesame, coconut, and spices to create a rich, earthy flavour.

Source: facebook: whiskaffair

Bombil Fry

Bombil, or Bombay duck, is coated in spices and semolina before being shallow-fried into a crispy coastal delicacy loved across fishing communities.

Source: wikimedia commons

Hurda Party Specialties

Hurda refers to tender roasted jowar grains enjoyed during winter harvest gatherings, often served with garlic chutney, curd, jaggery, and peanuts.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kharvas

Made using colostrum milk, cardamom, and saffron, kharvas is a soft pudding-like dessert traditionally prepared in farming communities.

Source: youtube: maharashtrian recipes

Kombdi Vade

A beloved Malvani dish, kombdi vade pairs spicy chicken curry with fluffy fried multigrain puris called vade, especially popular in coastal Maharashtra.

Source: wikimedia commons

Patoleo

These steamed turmeric-leaf sweets are filled with coconut and jaggery, giving them a fragrant flavour unique to the Konkan coast.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tambda Rassa

Known for its fiery red chilli-based gravy, tambda rassa is a signature Kolhapuri mutton curry packed with bold spices and heat.

Source: wikimedia commons

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