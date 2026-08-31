Discover Maharashtra’s hyperlocal foods

Aug 31, 2026
Prepared using gongura like ambadi leaves, this tangy leafy dish is commonly eaten with bhakri in drought prone regions of Maharashtra.
Source: facebook: mommade
This regional stuffed brinjal curry from Vidarbha uses roasted peanuts, sesame, coconut, and spices to create a rich, earthy flavour.
Source: facebook: whiskaffair
Bombil, or Bombay duck, is coated in spices and semolina before being shallow-fried into a crispy coastal delicacy loved across fishing communities.
Source: wikimedia commons
Hurda refers to tender roasted jowar grains enjoyed during winter harvest gatherings, often served with garlic chutney, curd, jaggery, and peanuts.
Source: wikimedia commons
Made using colostrum milk, cardamom, and saffron, kharvas is a soft pudding-like dessert traditionally prepared in farming communities.
Source: youtube: maharashtrian recipes
A beloved Malvani dish, kombdi vade pairs spicy chicken curry with fluffy fried multigrain puris called vade, especially popular in coastal Maharashtra.
Source: wikimedia commons
These steamed turmeric-leaf sweets are filled with coconut and jaggery, giving them a fragrant flavour unique to the Konkan coast.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known for its fiery red chilli-based gravy, tambda rassa is a signature Kolhapuri mutton curry packed with bold spices and heat.
Source: wikimedia commons
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