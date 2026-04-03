Apr 03, 2026

The Ultimate Hungarian Food Bucket List: Dishes You Can’t Miss

Aanya Mehta

Dobos Torte

A layered sponge cake filled with chocolate buttercream and topped with a caramel glaze. Created in the 19th century, it’s one of Hungary’s most famous desserts.

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Goulash

Hungary’s most iconic dish, gulyás is a flavourful beef soup made with paprika, potatoes, carrots, and spices. Originally a shepherd’s meal, it’s now a national staple.

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Halászlé

A spicy fisherman’s soup made with freshwater fish and generous paprika. It’s especially popular along the Danube and Tisza rivers.

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Kürtőskalács

A sweet, spiral shaped pastry baked over an open flame and coated in sugar. Crispy on the outside and soft inside, it’s a must try at Christmas markets.

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Lángos

This deep fried flatbread is crispy outside and soft inside, typically topped with sour cream, cheese, and garlic. A favourite street food, especially at markets and festivals.

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Rakott Krumpli

A comforting baked dish made with sliced potatoes, boiled eggs, sausage, and sour cream. Simple yet incredibly satisfying.

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Chicken Paprikash

A creamy paprika based chicken stew served with nokedli (Hungarian dumplings). It perfectly captures Hungary’s love for bold spice and comfort food.

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Töltött Káposzta

Cabbage leaves stuffed with minced pork and rice, slow-cooked in a paprika-rich tomato sauce. A festive favourite during holidays and family gatherings.

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Pancake types you never knew existed