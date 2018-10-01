Should a diabetic have banana?

Those diagnosed with diabetes or even pre-diabetes are often asked to eliminate banana from their diets.
“But, as a dietitian, I can safely say that diabetics can have bananas. However, there are a few dos and don'ts to follow,” said Lakshita Jain, clinical dietician, diabetes educator, and founder of Nutr
While green bananas are the safest, patients with controlled blood sugar levels can even have even yellow bananas, said Jain.
“However one should ensure they don’t have brown spots, as their appearance on the banana signifies the fact that the starch in banana is converted into natural sugar”, she advised.
"Banana has a glycemic index of 51, which is borderline low. Having it in combination with other low GI sources or a protein source will ensure the blood sugar levels do not spike, "she said.
Notably, GI is a measure of how quickly a food can make your blood sugar (glucose) rise. Low GI : 1 to 55. Medium GI : 56 to 69. High GI : 70 and higher.
Jain suggested that patients with uncontrolled sugar levels or blood sugar more than 300mg/dl should consult their dietitians about fruit consumption, in general.