How to reduce calorie intake while having fast food?
Graeme Tomlinson, a nutritionist and fitness coach, shared how you can cut down on calories by making some simple replacements in your order.
He suggested replacing the double quarter pounder with cheese, large fries, and a large Coca-Cola (1395 cal) with a quarter pounder with cheese, medium fries, and large coke zero (845 cal).
He suggested replacing bacon king and large coca cola (1321 cal) with bacon double cheeseburger and large coke zero (443 cal).
He suggested replacing double sausage, egg McMuffin and large latte (748 cal) with sausage, egg McMuffin, and regular cappuccino (520 cal).
He suggested replacing KFC mighty bucket for one meal and a large Pepsi (1670 cal) with KFC large popcorn chicken, regular BBQ beans and large Pepsi max (570 cal).
He suggested replacing big tasty with bacon, large fries and large banana milkshake (1748 cal) with a bacon double cheeseburger, medium fries and small banana milkshake (1009 cal).
