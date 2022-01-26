How the pandemic has changed the way we eat
Amidst the rise of Omicron cases, if there is one sector that has been impacted once again, it is restaurant/fine-dining.
Cloud kitchens and takeaways have made it possible for people to have access to luxe meals or anything they crave—and restaurant owners and businesses are tapping into its potential.
Bharat Sharma, director of Foodya, a cloud kitchen said,"Nowadays, people are sceptical of going to restaurants amid the pandemic, due to safety concerns. Cloud kitchens are revolutionising this by providing food at doorsteps.”
He explained that cloud kitchens are "virtual entities" that provide food for delivery or takeout only. Though they do not offer dine-ins, they provide "fresh, satisfying meals on time and at one's convenience".
Naman Pugalia, founder of Peppo, said, "The extent of delivery and takeaway over the past few years has grown substantially on account of several restrictions put in place by the government. Today, the line between kitchen and cloud kitchen has blurred."
Zorawar Kalra, the founder-director of Massive Restaurants -- which includes brands like Farzi Cafe, Pa Pa Ya and Bo Tai -- told indianexpress.com that since April 2021 they have "segued extensively into a deep cloud focus".
Indian Express had reported in 2020, how hotels had sprung into action to give customers a novel experience by updating menus, bringing in food trucks, allowing takeaways, etc. The tradition seems to continue two years later.
