How the air fryer won your heart
Text credit: Christina Morales/New York Times, Photo credit: David Malosh/The New York Times
A year ago, Rebecca Abbott, a food photographer and blogger in Mesa, Arizona, bought her first air fryer to develop recipes for a client’s blog.
She started with the usual air-fryer specialties, frozen pizza rolls and tater tots, but it wasn’t long until she realized that her model could make pretty much anything she wanted.
Cooks stuck at home during the two years of the pandemic have turned to the air fryer, in part, because it can replicate deep-frying, lending crunch to foods while using little or no oil. But they have also discovered that it can do more than just crisp. An air fryer can make breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Fans have tapped into the old habits of a fry cook, air-frying anything they get hold of and hoping it works. You name it, someone has probably stuck it into an air fryer — cooked penne for “pasta chips,” or whole, shelled eggs for a soft or boiled texture.
The first big sales boom for the air fryer came in 2017, and the pandemic provided another boost. Sales in the United States rose over the past year to slightly more than $1 billion — 20% more than in the year before, said Joe Derochowski, the vice president and home industry adviser at the NPD Group, a market research firm.
As air fryers become a counter staple, manufacturers are adding features to fry, bake, dehydrate, pressure-cook or broil. And as consumers shop for an air fryer, they often choose one with many functions, Cowan said, even though they’ll probably use only a few.
How long the love affair will last is unclear. Electric knives and fondue pots have had their day on the kitchen counter, said Cowan, the University of Pennsylvania professor. But in most homes, they were eventually exiled to the back of a cabinet or discarded.
