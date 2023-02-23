Here’s a recipe for potato noodles you can try
Try these potato noodles using this simple recipe shared by Jess (@thatfoodiejess), a popular food blogger on Instagram.
Boil chopped and peeled potatoes for 10-15 minutes or until soft. Mash up before adding potato starch and salt, then mix them slowly and add water.
Knead to form a dough then roll it into a log and chop into 9 pieces.
Roll each out into a long noodle shape (or any shape you like).
Boil for 5-7 minutes or until they float to the top (can taste one to see doneness) and wash under cold water to stop cooking.
Add 1/2 tbsp oyster sauce and 1/2 tbsp light soy sauce, and pour hot oil over aromatics, mix and add greens – scallions and coriander.
