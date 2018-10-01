Health benefits of cherries
Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared the many benefits of consuming cherries.
Cherries are rich in melatonin, which helps you relax and have a good sleep, which makes them best for people with insomnia.
It produces a soothing effect on the brain neurons, calming your mind and reducing anxiety and irritability.
Cherries are rich in Vitamin A and C. They are good for the eyes and also for moisturising the skin.
Cherries contain a lot of potassium. This helps to regulate heart rate and blood pressure and also reduces the risk of hypertension.
Cherries help maintain the blood pH level and also help control the sugar levels.
Cherries also help reduce excess uric acid from the body, making them beneficial for gout.
