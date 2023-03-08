Have you heard of cream cheese in cookies?
Cream cheese is a go-to for so many people, especially as a spread on bagels and sandwiches.
If you’re a fan of cookies and cream cheese, you are in for a delightful surprise tonight.
Shivesh Bhatia, popular baker, food blogger, and author, recently shared a recipe on his Instagram page that will surely get you excited.
"I had never tasted cookies with cream cheese until I saw a video of Saif Ali Khan making these on YouTube! What a 10/10 idea!,” he wrote alongside a video sharing the recipe.
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup castor sugar
1/2 cup cream cheese
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups flour
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp corn flour
1 egg
1/2 cup chocolate chips
“Bake at 180C for 12-15 minutes and let your taste buds thank you,” he writes.
