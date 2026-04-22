Rare Gujarati delicacies you probably haven't experienced yet

Apr 22, 2026
A wholesome one pot meal, Dal Dhokli features soft wheat dumplings simmered in spiced lentils, often enjoyed as comfort food in Gujarati households.
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A classic yet underrated pairing, Fafda Jalebi combines crispy, salty fafda with syrupy sweet jalebi, often enjoyed during festivals and Sunday breakfasts.
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A savoury cake made with rice and lentil batter, Handvo is crispy on the outside and soft inside, often packed with vegetables like bottle gourd and topped with sesame seeds.
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A traditional sweet made with whole wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee, Kansar is often prepared during auspicious occasions and celebrations.
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Khichu is a simple yet unique snack made from rice flour dough, seasoned with spices and oil. It’s soft, mildly spiced, and often eaten as a light evening bite.
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Made with colocasia leaves smeared with spiced gram flour, Patra is rolled, steamed, and sliced into beautiful spirals with a tangy sweet flavour.
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This comforting curry combines tangy tomatoes with crunchy sev, creating a unique texture and flavour that’s both simple and addictive.
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Though popular in Gujarat, Undhiyu is still lesser known outside the state. This slow cooked mix of vegetables and spices is a winter delicacy full of rich flavours.
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The Top Foods You Must Try in Mangalore