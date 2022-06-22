Guinness alert: You won't believe how much the most expensive dessert in the world costs!

 

Dessert lovers around the world are always on the lookout for new options to try.

But, how much is too much when it comes to sweet dishes, and are they willing to sink their teeth into the most expensive dessert in the world?

According to Guinness World Records, the Golden Opulence Sundae, served at Serendipity 3 — a restaurant in New York City — is the most expensive dessert in the world.

It costs USD 1000 or INR 78,108 approximately.

First, 23 carat gold leaves are used to line a crystal goblet, which is believed to be the same goblet that is used in the Vatican. Next, Tahitian vanilla ice cream and Madagascar vanilla are added.

Then, there is a topping of the most expensive and rare dark chocolate in the world — which is believed to come from Italy — along with candied fruits from Paris.

Later, a passion fruit-flavoured caviar is added along with a gold-coated sugar flower as finishing touches to the mouth-watering dessert.

