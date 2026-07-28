Green salads you need to try this summer

Jul 28, 2026
Peppery arugula paired with sweet pear slices, walnuts, and a light vinaigrette makes for a refreshing summer combination.
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Baby spinach with creamy avocado, cucumber, seeds, and a citrus dressing makes for a light yet filling summer bowl.
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A timeless favourite with crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, parmesan, and creamy dressing. It’s simple, satisfying, and always a crowd-pleaser.
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Cool cucumber ribbons, crisp lettuce, fresh herbs, and lemon dressing keep this one extra refreshing.
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A bright mix of greens, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and herbs for a protein-packed salad that still feels light and summery.
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Fresh cucumber, lettuce, olives, feta, and herbs tossed together with olive oil and lemon, cool, bright, and perfect for hot days.
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Packed with lettuce, cabbage, herbs, and a creamy herb dressing, this salad is fresh, crunchy, and full of flavour.
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Tender kale tossed with sliced green apples, pumpkin seeds, and a tangy dressing creates a perfect sweet-savoury crunch.
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Must-try cold snacks to beat the summer heat