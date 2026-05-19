Green Chutney Recipes to Help You Beat the Heat

May 19, 2026
Packed with vitamin C, amla combined with mint and coriander creates a healthy, tangy chutney that feels extra refreshing during summer.
Source: wikimedia commons
A modern twist on traditional chutney, this creamy blend of avocado, mint, lime juice, and herbs works beautifully as a dip or sandwich spread.
Source: youtube: indiaphile
Fresh coconut, coriander leaves, green chillies, and curry leaves come together in this creamy and refreshing South Indian style chutney.
Source: wikimedia commons
Sweet-tart green apples mixed with coriander, mint, and green chillies create a light and refreshing chutney perfect for summer snacks.
Source: wikimedia commons
For spice lovers, this bold chutney made with green chillies, garlic, coriander, and lemon adds instant heat and freshness to any meal.
Source: wikimedia commons
This underrated summer chutney blends kiwi, coriander, mint, and mild spices for a sweet, tangy, and cooling flavour profile.
Source: youtube: chutney pedia
A classic summer favourite made with mint, coriander, green chillies, lemon juice, and yoghurt for a refreshing burst of flavour.
Source: unsplash
Tangy raw mango blended with mint, coriander, and spices creates the perfect cooling chutney for hot afternoons.
Source: wikimedia commons
Pomegranate Dishes You Need to Try