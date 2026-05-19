May 19, 2026

Green Chutney Recipes to Help You Beat the Heat

Aanya Mehta

Amla Mint Chutney

Packed with vitamin C, amla combined with mint and coriander creates a healthy, tangy chutney that feels extra refreshing during summer.

Source: wikimedia commons

Avocado Mint Chutney

A modern twist on traditional chutney, this creamy blend of avocado, mint, lime juice, and herbs works beautifully as a dip or sandwich spread.

Source: youtube: indiaphile

Coconut Coriander Chutney

Fresh coconut, coriander leaves, green chillies, and curry leaves come together in this creamy and refreshing South Indian style chutney.

Source: wikimedia commons

Green Apple Chutney

Sweet-tart green apples mixed with coriander, mint, and green chillies create a light and refreshing chutney perfect for summer snacks.

Source: wikimedia commons

Hari Mirch ki Chutney

For spice lovers, this bold chutney made with green chillies, garlic, coriander, and lemon adds instant heat and freshness to any meal.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kiwi Coriander Chutney

This underrated summer chutney blends kiwi, coriander, mint, and mild spices for a sweet, tangy, and cooling flavour profile.

Source: youtube: chutney pedia

Mint Coriander Chutney

A classic summer favourite made with mint, coriander, green chillies, lemon juice, and yoghurt for a refreshing burst of flavour.

Source: unsplash

Raw Mango Chutney

Tangy raw mango blended with mint, coriander, and spices creates the perfect cooling chutney for hot afternoons.

Source: wikimedia commons

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