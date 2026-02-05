Feb 05, 2026

Must-Try Goan Delicacies

Aanya Mehta

Bebinca

Bebinca is a layered Goan dessert made from coconut milk, eggs, and sugar. Each layer is baked slowly to perfection. It is commonly served during Christmas.

Source: unsplash

Goan Fish Curry

This iconic dish is made with coconut, kokum, and red chillies. Usually prepared with kingfish or pomfret, it is tangy and comforting. It is a staple in most Goan homes.

Source: unsplash

Patoleo

Patoleo are rice and coconut parcels wrapped in turmeric leaves. Sweetened with jaggery and flavoured with cardamom, they are steamed gently. This delicacy is linked to monsoon and festive traditions.

Source: unsplash

Pork Vindaloo

A fiery curry with Portuguese origins, pork vindaloo is known for its vinegar and garlic base. Despite its heat, the flavours are well balanced. It is especially popular during celebrations.

Source: unsplash

Prawn Balchão

Balchão is a pickle style prawn preparation with vinegar and spices. It is bold, sharp, and flavour packed. Often eaten with bread or rice.

Source: unsplash

Sanna

Sannas are soft, steamed rice cakes fermented with toddy. They are slightly sweet and airy. Usually served with curries or festive dishes.

Source: unsplash

Sorpotel

This pork based dish is spicy, tangy, and slow cooked. It is often prepared days in advance to let the flavours develop. Sorpotel is a festive favourite.

Source: unsplash

Xacuti

Xacuti is a rich curry made with roasted coconut and spices. Traditionally cooked with chicken or lamb, it has a deep, complex flavour. The dish reflects Goa’s spice trading history.

Source: unsplash

